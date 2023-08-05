 
menu menu menu

Paris Hilton admires 'One In A Million' track by Bebe Rexha and David Guetta

By
Web Desk

|August 05, 2023

Paris Hilton admires 'One In A Million' by Bebe Rexha and David Guetta

Paris Hilton, a socialite and businesswoman, has stunned her fans by expressing her admiration for the latest One In A Million track by Bebe Rexha and David Guetta.

She set Instagram abuzz with her latest post that featured the intimate moments of her life with partner Carter Reum.

Paris referred to her husband as "one in a million" in the caption of her post. The video posted by her saw the couple exchanging kisses in several different instances with Bebe Rexha's track playing in the background.

She expressed her undying admiration for the song and mentioned the vocalists Bebe Rexha and David Guetta in a separate comment on her post.

She said, "I am so in love with this track," and revealed that during a boat trip in Greece, she listened to the song on repeat.

She described the lyrics of the song as "beautiful."

Official audio track of 'One in a Million' song by Bebe Rexha and David Guetta 

The video posted by her garnered a lot of attention as her friends and fans flooded the comment section expressing their love for the couple.

One fan wrote, "You are awesome Paris and have a beautiful heart x im glad you have found the right man to nurture and protect it". Another one expressed, "Beautiful song & couple!" 

A third one said, "Loving how happy you are with him, you deserved all the love in the world."

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift wins hearts with generous donation to food bank in Seattle video

Taylor Swift wins hearts with generous donation to food bank in Seattle
Jennifer Aniston continues to like posts against Prince Harry and Meghan

Jennifer Aniston continues to like posts against Prince Harry and Meghan

Sofia Vergara shares fun-filled snaps from Taylor Swift’s Eras show in L.A.

Sofia Vergara shares fun-filled snaps from Taylor Swift’s Eras show in L.A.

'Aquaman 2' director James Wan recuperating after hospitalization

'Aquaman 2' director James Wan recuperating after hospitalization
Meghan Markle likely to react after Victoria Beckham trolls her

Meghan Markle likely to react after Victoria Beckham trolls her
Simon Cowell dives into booze business with Miami distillery acquisition

Simon Cowell dives into booze business with Miami distillery acquisition
‘Now is eternal’: Terry Crews shares words of wisdom on his 55th birthday

‘Now is eternal’: Terry Crews shares words of wisdom on his 55th birthday
Mindy Kaling embraces her Swiftie fandom at Taylor Swift's Era's Tour show in LA

Mindy Kaling embraces her Swiftie fandom at Taylor Swift's Era's Tour show in LA
Jacqueline Durran, costume designer, aims for timeless wardrobe in 'Barbie'

Jacqueline Durran, costume designer, aims for timeless wardrobe in 'Barbie'