Paris Hilton admires 'One In A Million' track by Bebe Rexha and David Guetta

Paris Hilton admires 'One In A Million' by Bebe Rexha and David Guetta

Paris Hilton, a socialite and businesswoman, has stunned her fans by expressing her admiration for the latest One In A Million track by Bebe Rexha and David Guetta.



She set Instagram abuzz with her latest post that featured the intimate moments of her life with partner Carter Reum.

Paris referred to her husband as "one in a million" in the caption of her post. The video posted by her saw the couple exchanging kisses in several different instances with Bebe Rexha's track playing in the background.

She expressed her undying admiration for the song and mentioned the vocalists Bebe Rexha and David Guetta in a separate comment on her post.



She said, "I am so in love with this track," and revealed that during a boat trip in Greece, she listened to the song on repeat.

She described the lyrics of the song as "beautiful."

Official audio track of 'One in a Million' song by Bebe Rexha and David Guetta

The video posted by her garnered a lot of attention as her friends and fans flooded the comment section expressing their love for the couple.



One fan wrote, "You are awesome Paris and have a beautiful heart x im glad you have found the right man to nurture and protect it". Another one expressed, "Beautiful song & couple!"

A third one said, "Loving how happy you are with him, you deserved all the love in the world."