Spain make historic quarter-final debut at Women's World Cup

TOPSHOT - Spain players celebrate thir third goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women´s World Cup round of 16 football match between Switzerland and Spain at Eden Park in Auckland on August 5, 2023.— AFP

Spain secured a historic berth in the quarter-finals of the Women's World Cup by overwhelming Switzerland with a resounding 5-1 victory.

La Roja's resilience shone through as they bounced back from their previous 4-0 defeat against Japan, producing an exhilarating performance in front of a record-breaking crowd of 43,217 in New Zealand.

The action-packed first half saw Aitana Bonmati ignite the Spanish charge, propelling them ahead. Switzerland briefly equalised when Laia Codina's unfortunate back pass unintentionally ended up in her own net from 10 yards inside her half. However, Spain soon regained control with a header from Alba Redondo and a classy finish by Bonmati, swiftly taking the scoreline to 3-1. In an incredible opening half, Codina redeemed herself by netting Spain's fourth after a scramble inside the box.

The onslaught continued in the second half, with Jennifer Hermoso sealing the triumph with a clinical finish, marking her third goal of the tournament. This remarkable victory makes Spain the first team to secure a spot in the quarter-finals, where they will face the winners of the Netherlands and South Africa match.

Following the humbling defeat to Japan, Spain's coach Jorge Vilda instigated five changes to the starting lineup, including handing a debut to goalkeeper Cata Coll in place of the regular starter, Misa Rodriguez. The lineup reshuffle paid off as Spain exhibited an impressive display of unity and determination on the field.

Despite the pre-tournament turmoil involving a rift between Vilda and several senior players, the Spanish team showcased incredible cohesion and determination. Their remarkable performance at the Women's World Cup, securing three wins out of four games, dispelled any doubts surrounding their ability to contend at the highest level.

In contrast, Switzerland's campaign came to an end after reaching the knockout stage with a single victory in the group phase. While they advanced despite a modest goal tally of two in 270 minutes, their attack faltered against Spain's solid defense, registering only one attempt on target throughout the match. The Swiss players were visibly disappointed after the final whistle, having given their all to this tournament.

Inka Grings, the Swiss coach, praised her team's effort and resilience, emphasising that they had played a commendable tournament. Nonetheless, she expressed some hindsight regarding a potentially more defensive approach against Spain. As Switzerland departs the Women's World Cup, they can reflect on their progress from the play-off against Wales to qualifying for the tournament, but they ultimately encountered a formidable Spanish side that proved too dominant to overcome.