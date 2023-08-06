 
menu menu menu

Adele sobs over fans gushing love at Las Vegas concerts: report

By
Web Desk

|August 06, 2023

Adele reportedly cried before and after the shows

Adele shared a very close bond with her fans as it was alleged the British singer could not hold her tears back after seeing the roaring crowd at her Las Vegas shows.

A tipster tattled to The Mirror, "Adele goes through a gamut of emotions during her performances, which the audience may not be aware of."

"The enormity of the show and her success is so impactful that she has a little cry beforehand or even after the shows."

The anonymous source continued, "She feels so connected to fans and their support for her music and artistry that it can become overwhelming," the source added.

Earlier, the Grammy winner fans were gutted over the news of the Hello crooner shelving her first shows of Caesars Palace residency.

The singer took to Twitter to break the heartbreaking news to fans.

"I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready," the 35-year-old said in the teary clip.

"We've run out of time, and I'm so upset, and I'm really embarrassed, and I'm so sorry to everyone who traveled again."

"I can't give you what I have right now, and I'm gutted," she continued. "I'm gutted, and I'm sorry it's so last-minute."

But, the residency show got back on the tracks last year as Adele grooved with the fans every weekend at the Colosseum in Vegas, with the singer reportedly earning $2 million with each performance.

More From Entertainment:

Ileana D'Cruz's husband's identity and marriage details revealed

Ileana D'Cruz's husband's identity and marriage details revealed
Ileana D'Cruz embraces motherhood, introduces newborn son to the world

Ileana D'Cruz embraces motherhood, introduces newborn son to the world
Stormzy and Calvin Harris to team up in Ibiza for epic music collaboration

Stormzy and Calvin Harris to team up in Ibiza for epic music collaboration
Kanye West’s Donda Academy no longer moving to L.A. church as 12k people sign petition video

Kanye West’s Donda Academy no longer moving to L.A. church as 12k people sign petition
King Charles wears kilt as pressure mounts on Prince William

King Charles wears kilt as pressure mounts on Prince William

Matthew Broderick embraces iconic 'Ferris Bueller' status

Matthew Broderick embraces iconic 'Ferris Bueller' status
Rebel Wilson gets hospitalized after ‘stunt accident’ on the set of ‘Bride Hard’: See pic

Rebel Wilson gets hospitalized after ‘stunt accident’ on the set of ‘Bride Hard’: See pic
Meghan Markle to expose Prince Harry in her book: report video

Meghan Markle to expose Prince Harry in her book: report

Bowen Yang narrowly escapes death during drone filming on horse

Bowen Yang narrowly escapes death during drone filming on horse