Adele sobs over fans gushing love at Las Vegas concerts: report

Adele reportedly cried before and after the shows

Adele shared a very close bond with her fans as it was alleged the British singer could not hold her tears back after seeing the roaring crowd at her Las Vegas shows.



A tipster tattled to The Mirror, "Adele goes through a gamut of emotions during her performances, which the audience may not be aware of."

"The enormity of the show and her success is so impactful that she has a little cry beforehand or even after the shows."

The anonymous source continued, "She feels so connected to fans and their support for her music and artistry that it can become overwhelming," the source added.

Earlier, the Grammy winner fans were gutted over the news of the Hello crooner shelving her first shows of Caesars Palace residency.

The singer took to Twitter to break the heartbreaking news to fans.

"I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready," the 35-year-old said in the teary clip.

"We've run out of time, and I'm so upset, and I'm really embarrassed, and I'm so sorry to everyone who traveled again."

"I can't give you what I have right now, and I'm gutted," she continued. "I'm gutted, and I'm sorry it's so last-minute."

But, the residency show got back on the tracks last year as Adele grooved with the fans every weekend at the Colosseum in Vegas, with the singer reportedly earning $2 million with each performance.