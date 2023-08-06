Akshay Kumar shares hilarious video to celebrate Friendship Day

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Sunday shared a hilarious video to mark Friendship Day with his close pals and the actor has won the hearts of his fans.



Taking to Instagram, the Sooryavanshi actor uploaded the video wherein he and his friends could be seen dancing hilariously to celebrate the day.

He captioned the post in Hindi language which translates as, “Nothing beats having fun with friends.”

Akshay went on to say in English language, “No matter what age or stage, my friends bring out the inner child in me. May God bless everyone with the joy of friendship. #FriendshipDay.”

Thousands of fans and friends have reacted to the video.



Akshay Kumar’s wife and former actress Twinkle Khanna, actor Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan and others also showered love on his post.

On the work front, Akshay would be seen in OMG2, which will be released in theatres on August 11.