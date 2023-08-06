 
menu menu menu

Akshay Kumar shares hilarious video to celebrate Friendship Day

By
Web Desk

|August 06, 2023

Akshay Kumar shares hilarious video to celebrate Friendship Day
Akshay Kumar shares hilarious video to celebrate Friendship Day

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Sunday shared a hilarious video to mark Friendship Day with his close pals and the actor has won the hearts of his fans.

Taking to Instagram, the Sooryavanshi actor uploaded the video wherein he and his friends could be seen dancing hilariously to celebrate the day.

He captioned the post in Hindi language which translates as, “Nothing beats having fun with friends.”

Akshay went on to say in English language, “No matter what age or stage, my friends bring out the inner child in me. May God bless everyone with the joy of friendship. #FriendshipDay.”

Thousands of fans and friends have reacted to the video.

Akshay Kumar’s wife and former actress Twinkle Khanna, actor Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan and others also showered love on his post.

On the work front, Akshay would be seen in OMG2, which will be released in theatres on August 11.

More From Showbiz:

Akshay Kumar helps Pankaj Tripathi protect son's future in 'OMG 2' trailer: WATCH

Akshay Kumar helps Pankaj Tripathi protect son's future in 'OMG 2' trailer: WATCH
Prabhas shares experience of working with Deepika Padukone in 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Prabhas shares experience of working with Deepika Padukone in 'Kalki 2898 AD'
Nora Fatehi opens up about her journey in entertainment industry

Nora Fatehi opens up about her journey in entertainment industry
Karan Johar already discussed 'RRKPK 2' with Alia Bhatt , Ranveer Singh?

Karan Johar already discussed 'RRKPK 2' with Alia Bhatt , Ranveer Singh?
Shraddha Kapoor gets proposal from fan with red roses, video goes viral video

Shraddha Kapoor gets proposal from fan with red roses, video goes viral
Ananya Panday addresses age gap with 'Dream Girl 2' actor Ayushmann Khurrana

Ananya Panday addresses age gap with 'Dream Girl 2' actor Ayushmann Khurrana
'Devdas', 'Lagaan', 'Jodha Akbar' art director Nitin Desai commits suicide

'Devdas', 'Lagaan', 'Jodha Akbar' art director Nitin Desai commits suicide
Hrithik Roshan's 'Koi Mil Gya' turns 20: Film set to re-release in India

Hrithik Roshan's 'Koi Mil Gya' turns 20: Film set to re-release in India
'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' actor Imran Khan hints at making comeback to movies

'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' actor Imran Khan hints at making comeback to movies