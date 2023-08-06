Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s new joint Netflix project disclosed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to produce a film for Netflix after the royal couple secured the rights to a best-selling book, it has been claimed.



According to a report by Express UK, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have gained the rights to the romantic novel Meet Me At The Lake by Carley Fortune.

Archie and Lilibet doting parents have reportedly paid £3 million to turn the book into Hollywood film for the streaming giant Netflix.

The publication claims the "love story" echoes Meghan and Harry’s real-life relationship.

The Sun, per Daily Express, quoted an insider saying “The themes of the book gripped the couple and it was chosen for their first adaptation with Netflix.”

The Daily Mail also published the news with title, “Harry and Meghan 'to produce Netflix film in bid to rebuild their Hollywood dream'”

The new joint project has been disclosed after Meghan and Harry lost their reported $20 million deal with Spotify following one series of Duchess podcast Archetypes.