Fans of ITZY upset after members admit they want Instagram accounts

Fans of ITZY are upset after the members admitted they want Instagram accounts

K-pop group ITZY’s fans are angry with their company JYP Entertainment since the girls claimed they would like to have individual Instagram accounts. The group made an appearance on the variety show The K-Star Next Door hosted by Jonathan Thona.

During the episode, Jonathan claimed that he wanted to relay a message to the girl from their fans. The request was for the girls to have individual Instagram accounts, which has been a common demand from their fans for years.





The members readily agreed and admitted it was something that they wanted as well but that it was not under their control.

One fan took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the group’s seemingly stagnant following: “I used to be against it because I thought it might have a bad effect on the group's insta, but since div2 completely ruined everything, now it can come... It can't get any worse than that. They're stuck at 19.3m for months now.”

Another user claimed that their potential as a group was being wasted by their agency. “tzy have no personal instagram accounts, and get sent to no fashion shows (+or are ambassadors) like wasted potential jyp.”

A third fan claimed that because Stray Kids, who are also under JYP, have individual accounts, ITZY should too. “now that skz have personal instagram accounts i need itzy to have them too NOW WE KNOW ITS POSSIBLE”