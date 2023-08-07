 
Boxer Amir Khan gifts wife expensive car to 'save marriage'

By
Sports Desk

|August 07, 2023

Amir Khan gifts her wife £130K car after investing £100K in her makeup business recently — Instagram/@amirkingkhan

British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan gifted her wife Faryal Makhdoom a £130,000 car apparently in a bid to save his marriage after the couple developed differences following a sexting scandal.

UK’s Mail Online reported that the renowned boxer bought his wife a brand new Mercedes G-Class wrapped in a red ribbon “in another hint towards a reunion in the wake of reports they had separated over a sexting scandal".

Khan posted a highly edited video clip on his Instagram account which shows a grey Mercedes G-Class with a red ribbon and red balloons tied on it. Khan sat on the passenger seat while Makhdoom rode the car.

"Little gift for @faryalmakhdoom. I know how much she loves G wagons so I wanted to surprise her. Hope you like it," Khan wrote on the picture and video-sharing site.

However, this was not the first time Khan spent big money to save his marriage, a few days back, the boxer invested a whopping amount of £100,000 in his wife’s makeup business.

Earlier, Khan reportedly apologised for making "mistakes" and "hurting" wife, saying he is willing to have therapy to stop him from doing so.

"I am willing to go to therapy to stop me sending texts to women who aren't my wife.

"I think nowadays with mental health issues, any help goes a long way. It's definitely something I would do. Things like that do help, so maybe it's something to think about," he told The Sun.

He, however, unapologetically said: "I don't think I was cheating; it was just a few texts. But I regret doing it."

This was not the first time Khan has "cheated" on his wife, as the couple's marriage has been rocked by such rumours since their union in 2013.

