David Beckham joins hands with Austin Butler to remove tree from road! Watch

The Beckhams unite with Golden Globe Winner Austin Butler in a display of strength

An unexpected partnership unfolded in Canada as soccer legend David Beckham, joined by his son Cruz and actor Austin Butler, came together to remove a fallen tree obstructing their path.

The incident took place during a journey to support David's co-owned football team, Inter Miami, in a Leagues Cup Round of 16 match against FC Dallas in Texas.

Victoria Beckham documented the incident in a video shared on Instagram. In her caption, she humorously wrote, "Did u ever think u would see Elvis and Beckham lifting a tree? Helping the community in Muskoka. I’m impressed gentlemen! Kisses VB."

As the tree-clearing effort unfolded, Victoria playfully narrated the scene: “There’s a tree that has fallen down and look how manly my husband is. David looking very manly. Push harder, come on guys.”

David’s journey continued to Dallas, where he and his team savored local flavors at Lou's Barbeque. A chance encounter with a starstruck employee was also filmed by Victoria as he told David: “I'm a huge, huge fan. That's the only reason I came to America, to meet him.”

David received a package containing beef brisket wrapped in foil, which he proudly showed to Victoria while she filmed him. He mentioned that it was his initial experience of Dallas.

Later, he uploaded a photo of Cruz standing in front of a sign for Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering, which happens to be located just a short 15-minute drive from Toyota Stadium. Alongside the picture, Beckham wrote, "'When in Rome, go big or go home...BBQ.'"

David had accompanied his team from their temporary residence in Fort Lauderdale to Toyota Stadium for the Leagues Cup match.