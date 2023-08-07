Pakistan women's football team to play tournament in Saudi Arabia

Pakistan women's football team. — PFF

Pakistan women's football team is set to play a tournament in Saudi Arabia in September after an invitation from the Kingdom, said sources on Monday.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is organising a multi-national women’s tournament and extended an invitation to the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) which was accepted by the governing body.

A minimum of four and a maximum of six teams will participate in the tournament.

The PFF was contacted by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation a few days ago.



Further details about the tournament will be revealed by the organizers once the teams are finalised.

Once the PFF gets the remaining information about the tournament, they will set up a women’s team camp by the end of this month.

The PFF is hopeful that this tournament in the Middle East will be crucial for the development of players as they will get more international experience.

It must be noted that the Pakistan women’s football team played a four-nation cup earlier this year in January in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Four teams Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Comoros and Mauritius participated in that tournament.

The home side won the title but Pakistan finished as runner-ups as they finished second with four points.

Pakistan women’s football team have played a total of seven matches in 2023 so far and has only managed to win twice scoring four goals and conceding ten.

The Green Shirts last played an international friendly against Singapore in July which they lost 1-0 after a great display.