Kelly Clarkson prepares to leave California mansion amid divorce

Kelly Clarkson is in the process of leaving Los Angeles, as moving trucks were spotted at her Toluca Lake residence in California on Monday.

The 41-year-old singer is bidding farewell to the expansive mansion that she acquired for $5.4 million following her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in 2021.

Back in May, the renowned artist, known for her hit "Since U Been Gone," disclosed her plans to relocate to the East Coast along with her two children, nine-year-old daughter River and seven-year-old son Remy. She stated that this move was necessary for a fresh start.

In the midst of preparing for this significant transition, Clarkson took a bold step by revising the lyrics to her 2015 ballad, "Piece By Piece."

During her recent Las Vegas residency performance, she transformed the song into an anthem of self-empowerment instead of a tribute to Blackstock.

Prior to this change, the ballad was initially composed to reflect how her former partner restored her belief in men after her father's neglect and abandonment during her childhood. In the original rendition, Clarkson praised Blackstock for his role as a devoted spouse and parent, a stark contrast to her father's actions.

The song featured lines like, "But piece by piece, he collected me up / Off the ground, where you abandoned things, yeah / Piece by piece, he filled the holes that you burned in me / At six years old and you know."

In light of her recent heartbreak and life changes, Clarkson made a noteworthy alteration to the lyrics, replacing the pronoun "he" with "I." Consequently, the updated lines read as follows: "I collected me up" and "I filled the holes that you burned in me."

Clarkson and Blackstock were previously married for approximately eight years, during which they welcomed two children. Their divorce marked a significant turning point in Clarkson's life, inspiring her to make artistic changes as she embarks on a new chapter.