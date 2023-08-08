Restoration of tracks completed hours after Hazara Express accident

Labourers use heavy machinery to repair the mainstream track of Pakistan Railways on Monday, August 7, 2023. — PPI

300 to 400 feet of up tracks were affected in accident.

Damaged track affected railway operations from Karachi.

Incident killed 30, injured more than 100 passengers.

NAWABSHAH: Hours after the Hazara Express derailed between Shahzadpur and Nawabshah on Sunday afternoon, both tracks of the train have been restored on Monday.

The tragic incident, during which 10 bogies of the train derailed, left 30 people dead, while over 100 passengers were injured.

The restoration work, meanwhile, was finalised by Monday night at 10:33pm, almost 33 hours after the train, en route from Karachi to Havelian, slipped off the tracks.

The damaged tracks had further implications on railway operations, leading to the suspension of all scheduled journeys from Karachi to other cities across the country.

Following the incident, the down track was restored around 18 hours later, after which the departure of trains began. The up track, however, was being rehabilitated.



Federal government's Inspector of Railways Ali Mohammad Afridi said that 300 to 400 feet of up tracks were affected in the accident. Following the completion of the repair, both tracks have now been restored.

Reports from a day earlier mentioned that authorities will conduct an inspection of the site to gather evidence to kick-start the probe.

Afridi confirmed that a site inspection was due Monday, while the inquiry will be initiated in four to five days after recording statements of the related individuals.

The track, coaches, and locomotives were being examined and the marks seen on the affected tracks are of the nut bolts and wheel flanges, he added.

Meanwhile, the initial report of the accident stated that there were no fish plates connecting the line at the site of the accident and instead of the broken track, a piece of wood was previously installed for repair, which Geo News had already reported on Sunday.

According to the report, the responsibility lies with the engineering and mechanical engineering department. The wheels of the engine, impacted due to the derailment, were also damaged, it mentioned, adding that sabotage cannot be ruled out during the investigation.

There was a lack of consensus among six officers regarding the initial report.