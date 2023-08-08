 
menu menu menu

Is Alia Bhatt really happy? Actress finally answers most searched question about her

By
Web Desk

|August 08, 2023

Is Alia Bhatt really happy? Actress finally answers most searched question about her
Is Alia Bhatt really happy? Actress finally answers most searched question about her

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has finally responded to the most searched question about her on the internet.

In a chat with Wired, when the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress  was asked 'Is Alia Bhatt happy?', she was surprised.

Later, she answered saying, "Why are people Googling this (Is Alia Bhatt happy)? But you know what? I understand why they must be doing that because my resting face is this (scrunches her nose). I just look really sad, but I am very happy! I am possibly like the happiest person alive right now. Touch wood, touch wood."

The video of Alia’s answer was shared by Wired.

Alia Bhatt got married to Ranbir Kapoor last year and welcomed her first child daughter Raha in November 2022.

On the work front, Alia is currently winning the hearts of the fans with her performance in her latest film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

More From Showbiz:

‘Sushmita Sen finally breaks silence on ‘gold digger’ status: ‘I take my time’

‘Sushmita Sen finally breaks silence on ‘gold digger’ status: ‘I take my time’
AR Rahman Film Festival launched to celebrate singer's '30 years of music'

AR Rahman Film Festival launched to celebrate singer's '30 years of music'
Hrithik Roshan's dad Rakesh Roshan hesitant to make 'Krrish 4': Here's why

Hrithik Roshan's dad Rakesh Roshan hesitant to make 'Krrish 4': Here's why
Akshay Kumar helps Pankaj Tripathi protect son's future in 'OMG 2' trailer: WATCH

Akshay Kumar helps Pankaj Tripathi protect son's future in 'OMG 2' trailer: WATCH
Prabhas shares experience of working with Deepika Padukone in 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Prabhas shares experience of working with Deepika Padukone in 'Kalki 2898 AD'
Nora Fatehi opens up about her journey in entertainment industry

Nora Fatehi opens up about her journey in entertainment industry
Karan Johar already discussed 'RRKPK 2' with Alia Bhatt , Ranveer Singh?

Karan Johar already discussed 'RRKPK 2' with Alia Bhatt , Ranveer Singh?
Shraddha Kapoor gets proposal from fan with red roses, video goes viral video

Shraddha Kapoor gets proposal from fan with red roses, video goes viral
Ananya Panday addresses age gap with 'Dream Girl 2' actor Ayushmann Khurrana

Ananya Panday addresses age gap with 'Dream Girl 2' actor Ayushmann Khurrana