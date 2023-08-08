Is Alia Bhatt really happy? Actress finally answers most searched question about her

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has finally responded to the most searched question about her on the internet.



In a chat with Wired, when the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress was asked 'Is Alia Bhatt happy?', she was surprised.

Later, she answered saying, "Why are people Googling this (Is Alia Bhatt happy)? But you know what? I understand why they must be doing that because my resting face is this (scrunches her nose). I just look really sad, but I am very happy! I am possibly like the happiest person alive right now. Touch wood, touch wood."

The video of Alia’s answer was shared by Wired.

Alia Bhatt got married to Ranbir Kapoor last year and welcomed her first child daughter Raha in November 2022.

On the work front, Alia is currently winning the hearts of the fans with her performance in her latest film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.