Fans to boycott 'Don 3' without Shah Rukh Khan

By
Web Desk

August 08, 2023

Thousands of people reacted to filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's statement announcing the return of the iconic movie character Don.

The actor and director released the statement on his social media accounts to pay tribute to Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan who previously played the role of Don, a character created by writer Salim Javed, the father of Salman Khan.

Farhan Akhtar left thousands of people disappointed when he said that Shah Rukh Khan will not be part of his upcoming Don film.

Without revealing the name of the actor who would play the iconic role next, Akhtar expressed hope that people would show new actor the love so graciously and generously they have shown to Bachchan and Khan.

A look at his comments section on Instagram showed that people were not happy with his decision to axe Shah Rukh Khan.

Hundreds of people said that they would be boycotting Don if it is not played by the "King of Bollywood".

