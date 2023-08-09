 
'Coded conversation' between Imran, Attock jail official sparks concerns

By
Asif Mehmood Butt

|August 09, 2023

Policemen stand guard at the Attock prison post where former prime minister Imran Khan is being held for three years in Attock on August 6, 2023. — AFP
  • Admin to conduct security clearance of all jail staff.
  • The use of WhatsApp by jail staff was also banned.
  • Khan at Attock jail after being convicted in graft case.

ISLAMABAD: The administration of Attock Jail has decided to conduct a security audit of all the staffers after an alleged "coded conversation" took place between a jail official and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, The News reported.

The sources informed the correspondent that the recording of the jail official’s conversation with Khan has revealed some words the administration is unable to understand. 

The complete biodata of more than 150 prison staff in Attock jail will be sent to the Special Branch and other institutions for security clearance.

Orders have also been issued to immediately compile reports on the employees posted in Attock jail through security clearance regarding their affiliation with any extremist organisation and other activities, including political party affiliation.

The sources said that the use of WhatsApp by the jail staff has been banned after geofencing. 

Built in 1906, the number of prisoners in the jail is usually more than 1,000. However, there are currently more than 700 prisoners in the jail and they have only C-class facilities.

The sources said that in view of security concerns, a plan to transfer more than 100 prisoners to Adiala and other jails is also under consideration.

Khan was taken to jail after a court in Islamabad convicted him in the Toshakhana case and awarded him a three-year sentence.

The PTI chairman, during his meeting with his lawyer on Monday, conveyed his concerns regarding the environment at the prison with flies taking over his cell during the day and insects at night.

The party has also approached the Islamabad High Court seeking his transfer to Adiala and A-Class facilities.

