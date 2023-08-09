 
Kate Middleton will be ‘extraordinary’ Queen in future

By
Web Desk

|August 09, 2023

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, who is a major asset of the royal family, has received praises for doing ‘remarkable’ job for the Firm.

In an interview with Fox News, per New York Post, Lady Violet Manners, the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Rutland, claims that Kate Middleton and Prince William are doing a “remarkable” job representing the royal family.

She said, “I think they’re remarkable, in truth. They work incredibly hard for the charities and organizations that they are involved with. There’s a serenity with the work that they do that’s so admirable.”

Lady Violet Manners further says, “I think they’ll be extraordinary when they do become king and queen.”

Prince William is the first in line to British throne and will become king one day.

