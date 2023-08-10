 
Meghan Markle pushed to show 'creativity' as Royals 'distance' themselves

By
Web Desk

|August 10, 2023

Meghan Markle pushed to show creativity as Royals distance themselves

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are shown their new position as Royal Family changes titles on official website.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex 'brand' is reportedly decaying with the new hit from family across the pond.

Speaking to the MailOnline, roal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said: "There have been several changes on the royal website and the Sussexes now appear below the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra."

He claimed "this clearly shows that the Royal Family is distancing themselves" from the couple.

Mr Fitzwilliams added: “Their [the Sussexes] brand is currently inextricably linked to being royal. The challenge they face is to prove they are actually creative at doing something for themselves.”

Speaking about the removal of Harry's HRH titles, Buckingham Palace told Express.co.uk: "The Royal Family website contains over five thousand pages of information about the life and work of the Royal Family.

“Following the death of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, content has been revisited and updated periodically. Some content may be out of date until this process is complete.”

