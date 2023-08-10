Legendary guitarist Robbie Robertson dies aged 80

The frontman of The Band, Robbie Robertson, died at the age of 80. He was a legendary guitarist, an acclaimed musician and a songwriter.

Robbie led the Canadian-American band The Band to prominence in the 1970s. In addition to his vocal prowess, he was considered to be one of the greatest guitarists of all time.

The rocker collaborated with several great musicians, including Bob Dylan and filmmaker Martin Scorsese, throughout his illustrious musical career.

The news of the tragic demise of the musical great was confirmed by his management team.

According to Variety, Robertson died on Wednesday after a long illness.

His manager released a statement confirming the news of his death which read, "Robert was surrounded by his family at the time of his death."

It continued that the musician was survived by his wife, Janet, his ex-wife, Dominique, her partner Nicholas, and his children Alexandra, Sebastian, Delphine, and Delphine’s partner Kenny and his grandchildren Angelica, Donovan, Dominic, Gabriel, and Seraphina, reports Metro.

The statement by Robert's manager Jared Levine revealed that the singer recently completed his fourth film music project.

His The Band is known for their hits The Weight, Chest Fever and Up on Cripple Creek.

Robertson was honoured in 1994 by getting inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with his band.