Selma Blair keeps 90s Con commitment after arrest, makes first appearance

Selma Blair has made her first public appearance since her arrest, turning up to a 90s-themed fan convention in Hartford, Connecticut.

The 54-year-old Cruel Intentions star did photo opportunities at the Connecticut Convention Center on Friday night, five days after she was arrested following a Delta flight from Los Angeles to New York.

Local station WTNH reports that fans came out to support her.

Read more: Selma Blair speaks out after flight arrest: 'There is much more'

Organisers, That’s 4 Entertainment, confirmed on Tuesday that Blair would take part in 90s Con “as planned”, despite uncertainty over her appearance.

The convention runs Friday to Sunday, and she is listed for photo ops at 5:30pm Friday, 11:50am Saturday and 2:50pm Sunday.

Other guests include cast members from Full House, Hocus Pocus and The Nanny.

Blair has pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree assault, which relate to allegedly kicking a Port Authority officer and a nurse after the flight.

She is due back in court in January.

Her representative has said she suffered a medical emergency on the flight and had never been arrested before.

WTNH reports many fans know about her multiple sclerosis from her book and came out in full support.

Some were surprised she showed up, saying it took “guts” to honour her commitment after what happened.

Read more: Selma Blair's legal team breaks silence after flight chaos: 'Severe confusion'