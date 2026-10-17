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Rumer Willis jokes millennial women aren't crushing on Timothée Chalamet

Rumer Willis pokes fun at generation gap with Timothée Chalamet Instagram video

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Web Desk
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Published October 17, 2026

Rumer Willis jokes millennial women arent crushing on Timothée Chalamet
Rumer Willis jokes millennial women aren't crushing on Timothée Chalamet

Rumer Willis has poked fun at why millennial women aren’t crushing on Timothée Chalamet. 

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress shared a video on Instagram on 15 October. 

In it she sits in a chair while on-screen text asks, “Why millennial women don’t have crushes on Timothée Chalamet”. 

Instead of explaining, she lets photos of other heartthrobs do the talking, set to Shaggy’s Bombastic

The men on show include Jake Gyllenhaal and Matthew McConaughey. “Need I say more…” she captioned it.

The theme is clear: the men she shows are all in the elder millennial or Gen X range, while Chalamet, 30, sits somewhere between a younger millennial and Gen Z. 

It was a light-hearted dig, and there are millennial stars who say they find Chalamet supreme. 

Jennifer Lawrence went viral for declaring a crush on him, and the pair later shared the screen in 2021’s Don’t Look Up

Lawrence once joked about “buttering him up like a pig for slaughter” and swinging in “as soon as he’s, like, 30”. 

She also said she hadn’t realised how young he was at the time, when he was 22, and told people to “tell him to wait”.

Chalamet has been dating Kylie Jenner for about three years.

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