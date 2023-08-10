Ranveer Singh on taking Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan legacy forward with ‘Don 3’

Ranveer Singh talked about finally being able to manifest his childhood dream of taking Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan’s legacy forward with Don 3.

The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani star said he hopes he can make the two “G.O.A.Ts of Hindi Cinema” proud with his portrayal of the iconic character of Don in the forthcoming installment of the movie.

Taking to Instagram, the actor penned alongside a series of his childhood photos mimicking Don, “Gosh! I’ve been dreaming about doing this for a very, very long time!”

“As a child I fell in love with the movies, and like the rest of us, watching and worshipping Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan - the two G.O.A.Ts of Hindi Cinema,” he added.

“I dreamed of growing up to be like them. They are the very reason I wanted to become an actor and a ‘hindi film hero’. Their impact and influence on my life cannot be overstated.

“They’ve shaped the person and actor that I am. Taking their legacy forward is a manifestation of my childhood dream,” he wrote.



He went on to note how “great” of a “responsibility” it is to be a part of the Don “dynasty” as he asked his fans to him chance to prove his worth as an actor.

“I hope the audience gives me a chance and showers me with love, the way they have for numerous characters over the past so many years,” Singh wrote.

Expressing gratitude to the producers of the film, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, he said, “Thank you Farhan and Ritesh for entrusting me with this honourable mantle and believing in me.”

“I hope I can deliver on your faith and conviction,” he added. “My two supernovas, The Big B and SRK, I hope I can make you proud.”

Before signing off, Singh penned, “And my beloved audience, as always, I promise you…that I will do my very best to entertain you...in and as...’Don’. Thank you for your love.”

Leading Lady of Ranveer Singh in 'Don 3':

For the part of leading lady opposite Singh in the forthcoming movie, it was been reported by Pinkvilla that Akhtar is eyeing Kiara Advani to join him for the blockbuster hit.

Fueling the speculations, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actor was spotted at Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment recently with an insider confirming that Advani has given “verbal nod” to the director.

"Farhan Akhtar has narrated the basic plotline of Don 3 to Kiara, and she loved it,” the insider spilt. “Kiara has given her verbal nod.”

“She is excited to be a part of this thrilling world of rebooted Don alongside Ranveer Singh, with whom she has always dreamed of working,” the source said.

The insider continued: “She, however, will not be playing the character of Roma, essayed by Priyanka Chopra in the previous Shah Rukh Khan movies.”

“The Don franchise has been given a fresh makeover and will feature new characters. There will be no Roma this time, but yes, Kiara's character will have negative shades.”

Release Date of 'Don 3':

The film starring Singh as the new Don in town is slated to be released in 2015, according to official statement released by Akhtar.

WATCH Teaser of 'Don 3' here:

