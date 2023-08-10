Dior selects TXT as their first group ambassador

Dior selects K-pop group TXT as their first group ambassador

Luxury brand Dior announced on August 10 that they have selected K-pop group TXT as their first group ambassador. The group will be taking part in several brand activities as their ambassadors and will also be involved in creative collaborations with Kim Jones.

A representative of Dior stated: “Global icon TXT joins Dior as an ambassador and establishes a special relationship with Dior House and (artistic director) Kim Jones,” while they introduced TXT as: “Korean artists who will embody Dior’s originality that is both classic and modern.”





As a part of their collaboration, they will also be working on stage costumes and much more. The members donned clothes from Dior for their performance at Lollapalooza 2023 for their partnership.

TXT soon shared their feelings about the announcement, saying: “We showcased our first appearance as an ambassador for Dior at Lollapalooza. It was really nice to perform on stage wearing the outfits prepared for us by Dior, and it was an honor to be able to share meaningful moments with the brand. We are looking forward to the journey together with Dior, and we will show you various sides [of TXT] through this partnership.”