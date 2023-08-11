 
menu menu menu
sports
Friday, August 11, 2023
By
Faizan Lakhani

India refuses 'special treatment' to Pakistan over World Cup security assurance

By
Faizan Lakhani

Friday, August 11, 2023

Indias Hardik Pandya shakes hands with Pakistan players after a match in Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates on August 28, 2022. — Reuters
India's Hardik Pandya shakes hands with Pakistan players after a match in Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates on August 28, 2022. — Reuters

India has refused to give any "special treatment" to Pakistan after the latter sought security assurance for the cricket team during its visit to the arch-rival country for the World Cup this year. 

The Ministry of External Affairs of India's official spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, said that there would be no special treatment for the Pakistan team.

"For us, Pak Team is as important as any other team. No special treatment will be given proper cover will be provided when & wherever required," the official added.

Last week, the government in Islamabad gave a green signal to the national team to participate in the World Cup to be held in India in October-November this year.

"Pakistan has consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics. It has, therefore, decided to send its Cricket Team to India to participate in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had stated in a press release.

However, the foreign ministry expressed concerns over security for the national team in India.

Pakistan will kick off their World Cup campaign on October 6 against the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Here is Pakistan's schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023:

October 6 — vs Netherlands in Hyderabad

October 12 — vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad

October 15 — vs India in Ahmedabad

October 20 — vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23  vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27  vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31 — vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 — vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)

November 12 — vs England in Kolkata

The day matches will start at 10:00am Pakistan Standard Time (PST) while all other matches will be day-night fixtures and will begin at 01:30pm (PST).

If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Kolkata.

If India qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Mumbai unless playing against Pakistan, in which case they will play in Kolkata.

The Cricket World Cup will be played in the round-robin format with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 league matches.

The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals, which will be held in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.

More From Sports:

Pakistan finish fifth in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

Pakistan finish fifth in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy
PCB announces squad for South Africa white-ball series

PCB announces squad for South Africa white-ball series

'Pakistan likely to make it to World Cup semifinals,' says Virender Sehwag

'Pakistan likely to make it to World Cup semifinals,' says Virender Sehwag
Mark Coles quits as women’s team head coach due to 'personal reasons'

Mark Coles quits as women’s team head coach due to 'personal reasons'
Arshad Nadeem prepping for 'strong' comeback in World Athletics Championship

Arshad Nadeem prepping for 'strong' comeback in World Athletics Championship
When will ICC begin World Cup 2023 ticket sales?

When will ICC begin World Cup 2023 ticket sales?
Babar Azam 'great asset' for Colombo Strikers: coach

Babar Azam 'great asset' for Colombo Strikers: coach
World Cup 2023: Fire breaks out in Indian stadium slated to hold Pakistan's matches

World Cup 2023: Fire breaks out in Indian stadium slated to hold Pakistan's matches
'More than a mountain': Sajid Ali Sadpara leads drive to clean K2

'More than a mountain': Sajid Ali Sadpara leads drive to clean K2

Most important players to watch in the upcoming Premier League season

Most important players to watch in the upcoming Premier League season
What colour is a tennis ball? Netizens surprisingly divided

What colour is a tennis ball? Netizens surprisingly divided

Chelsea probed for financial breaches: Premier League investigation underway

Chelsea probed for financial breaches: Premier League investigation underway