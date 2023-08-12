 
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Web Desk

Premier League: Haaland kicks off new season with stunning win for Manchester City vs Burnley

Manchester City's talismanic striker Erling Haaland. Twitter

Manchester City's talismanic striker Erling Haaland made a scintillating return to the Premier League, guiding his team to a resounding 3-0 victory against Burnley in their season opener at Turf Moor.

The Norwegian sensation, who set the league on fire last season with a record-breaking 36 goals, wasted no time in reigniting his goal-scoring prowess. 

Haaland's clinical finishing was on full display as he found the back of the net twice, first in the fourth minute and then with a stunning strike in the 36th minute, leaving Burnley's defense struggling to contain his relentless attacking prowess.

The Premier League match showcased Manchester City's dominance from the outset, with Erling Haaland's early goal setting the tone for the reigning champions. Despite an unfortunate injury to Kevin De Bruyne in the first half, City maintained control throughout the game, showcasing their well-oiled midfield machinery.

Rodri, the midfield powerhouse who played a pivotal role in City's Champions League triumph last season, sealed the victory with a close-range finish in the 75th minute. The midfielder's precise execution demonstrated City's ability to capitalise on set pieces and exploit defensive vulnerabilities.

For Burnley, the return to the top flight proved to be a challenging one, as they found themselves outclassed by a rejuvenated Manchester City side. Former City captain Vincent Kompany's managerial debut for Burnley was marred by the relentless attacking force of Haaland and his teammates.

Erling Haaland's spectacular performance not only solidified his status as a premier goal scorer but also highlighted City's determination to maintain their stranglehold on the Premier League title. With their commanding win over Burnley, Manchester City sent a clear message to their rivals that they are prepared to defend their crown with tenacity and skill. 

