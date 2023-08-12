Gen (retd) Raheel Sharif receives lifetime achievement award

General (retd) Raheel Sharif pictured at a military parade in this undated image. — Reuters

Government College University Lahore VC presents award.

Retired military leader addresses students at award ceremony.

Zaidi says Gen (retd) Sharif makes his alma mater proud.

A lifetime achievement award was conferred upon former army chief and incumbent Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC), General (retd) Raheel Sharif, The News reported.



Government College University Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi presented the award to the retired military leader, who spoke to the students about the importance of three Cs in life: Character, Courage, and Competence.

Prof Zaidi mentioned that some students make their alma mater proud, and Gen (retd) Sharif was one of them.

Meanwhile, General (retd) Sharif spoke about his own journey, including his family’s legacy at GCU and the influence of his Old Ravian elder brother, Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider, Military), who was a fearless soldier, embodying the ideals of courage and sacrifice.

The event highlighted Gen (retd) Sharif’s role in eradicating terrorism from the country and his position as the first military commander of the IMCTC, representing 42 countries in the pursuit of global peace and security.

Gen (retd) Sharif was Pakistan's 9th chief of army staff (COAS) who led the country's military from 2013 to 2016. He played a huge role in the eradication of terrorism through major anti-terrorism operations across the country.

The most significant of them was Operation Zarb-e-Azb in North Waziristan which obliterated the Taliban strongholds in the region, resulting in the stability of the entire country.



After his retirement, he was appointed to lead the multinational alliance IMCTC at the time of its inception in 2017 and still holds the office.