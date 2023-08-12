 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Saturday, August 12, 2023
By
Our Correspondent

Gen (retd) Raheel Sharif receives lifetime achievement award

By
Our Correspondent

Saturday, August 12, 2023

General (retd) Raheel Sharif pictured at a military parade in this undated image. — Reuters
General (retd) Raheel Sharif pictured at a military parade in this undated image. — Reuters

  • Government College University Lahore VC presents award.
  • Retired military leader addresses students at award ceremony.
  • Zaidi says Gen (retd) Sharif makes his alma mater proud. 

A lifetime achievement award was conferred upon former army chief and incumbent Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC), General (retd) Raheel Sharif, The News reported.

Government College University Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi presented the award to the retired military leader, who spoke to the students about the importance of three Cs in life: Character, Courage, and Competence.

Prof Zaidi mentioned that some students make their alma mater proud, and Gen (retd) Sharif was one of them.

Meanwhile, General (retd) Sharif spoke about his own journey, including his family’s legacy at GCU and the influence of his Old Ravian elder brother, Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider, Military), who was a fearless soldier, embodying the ideals of courage and sacrifice.

The event highlighted Gen (retd) Sharif’s role in eradicating terrorism from the country and his position as the first military commander of the IMCTC, representing 42 countries in the pursuit of global peace and security.

Gen (retd) Sharif was Pakistan's 9th chief of army staff (COAS) who led the country's military from 2013 to 2016. He played a huge role in the eradication of terrorism through major anti-terrorism operations across the country. 

The most significant of them was Operation Zarb-e-Azb in North Waziristan which obliterated the Taliban strongholds in the region, resulting in the stability of the entire country. 

After his retirement, he was appointed to lead the multinational alliance IMCTC at the time of its inception in 2017 and still holds the office.

More From Pakistan:

PM Shehbaz hopeful of finalising caretaker PM today

PM Shehbaz hopeful of finalising caretaker PM today
Necessary to avoid ‘political manoeuvring’ like 2018 to save country: Khursheed Shah

Necessary to avoid ‘political manoeuvring’ like 2018 to save country: Khursheed Shah
Domestic help abuse: Civil judge can also be arrested, investigators say

Domestic help abuse: Civil judge can also be arrested, investigators say
US town proclaims August 14 as ‘Pakistan Independence Day’

US town proclaims August 14 as ‘Pakistan Independence Day’
I was imprisoned in Attock jail without any crime: Hussain Nawaz video

I was imprisoned in Attock jail without any crime: Hussain Nawaz
KP caretaker ministers’ en masse resignations accepted

KP caretaker ministers’ en masse resignations accepted
Two terrorists gunned down, one injured in Kech IBO: ISPR

Two terrorists gunned down, one injured in Kech IBO: ISPR
PM Shehbaz says top court’s verdict on review law not to affect Nawaz's homecoming

PM Shehbaz says top court’s verdict on review law not to affect Nawaz's homecoming
Sindh Assembly bows out as Governor Tissori signs dissolution summary

Sindh Assembly bows out as Governor Tissori signs dissolution summary
Ishaq Dar sees ‘no legal hurdle’ for senator to become caretaker PM

Ishaq Dar sees ‘no legal hurdle’ for senator to become caretaker PM
President Alvi asks Premier Shehbaz, Raja Riaz to name for interim PM by August 12

President Alvi asks Premier Shehbaz, Raja Riaz to name for interim PM by August 12
Bushra Bibi's 'personal diary' reveals her influence on Imran Khan’s politics

Bushra Bibi's 'personal diary' reveals her influence on Imran Khan’s politics