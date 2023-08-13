 
pakistan
Sunday, August 13, 2023
By
Shawwala Aslam

'Light drizzle, cloudy sky': Karachi weather remains pleasant today

By
Shawwala Aslam

Sunday, August 13, 2023

A veiw of Mazaar-e-Quaid in Karachi. — APP/File
A veiw of Mazaar-e-Quaid in Karachi. — APP/File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Sunday that Karachi will remain completely cloudy during the next 24 hours, but this is a possibility of intermittent drizzling.

Strong winds from the southwest will blow in the city at a speed of 15km/h to 25km/h, the weather forecast department said, adding that while the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 27.4°C, the maximum temperature is likely to reach 32°C.

Currently, the humidity ratio in the city is 81%, the PMD added.

Furthermore, most parts of the country may experience hot and humid weather during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-wind-thundershowers are expected in northeast Punjab, the Pothohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan, and Kashmir.

Heavy falls may also occur at isolated places in northeast Punjab, Pothohar region, and Kashmir.

More rain likely

The National Disaster Management Authority on Saturday issued a fresh advisory sharing the weather forecast for two days. It shared that rain was likely in several parts of the country.

Taking to X, the NDMA wrote: "In order to remedy the possible dangers, the public should be notified in advance and safety measures should be publicized and the traffic towards sensitive areas should be systematically monitored.

"Keep machinery ready to deal with emergency situations. People living in low-lying areas that arrangements should be made for relocation."

In another Tweet, it added: "Rainfall can increase the flow of water in local rivers and cause urban flooding. The rivers and streams of Gilgit-Baltistan are likely to experience increased flow and increased likelihood of GLOF. Occurrence in dangerous mountain valleys."

The NDMA also warned yesterday that: "There is a possibility of thundershowers in different parts of the country. Hot and humid weather with drizzle in coastal areas of Sindh. These rains may lead to floods and landslides in hilly areas of KP, Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir."


