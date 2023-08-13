How Pakistan can become No 1 ODI team?

Pakistan celebrate after taking a wicket in an ODI match. — ICC/File

Pakistan, which ranks second in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) ODI team rankings, can rise up to the top slot if they beat Afghanistan 3-0 in this month’s three-match series.



However, the Men in Green will drop to the third spot if they lose a single game in the three-match series.

Afghanistan are set to host Pakistan in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26. They will play the first two matches in Hambantota on August 22 and 24 before traveling to Colombo for the final ODI on the 26th of the same month.

Team Pakistan will assemble in Sri Lanka on August 17 and train on August 19, 20 and 21.

The two sides have played four ODIs and Pakistan have won all of them. The time they played against each other in the format was in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019.

After the conclusion of the ODI series against Afghanistan, the home side will continue the preparations for their first Asia Cup 2023 match against Nepal which will be played in Multan on August 30.

After playing against Nepal, Pakistan will once again travel to Sri Lanka to play their second match of the tournament against arch-rivals India, which will be played in Kandy, on September 2.

As many as nine games will be played in Sri Lanka including the final on September 17.

Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are in the same group, whereas the other group contains India, Pakistan and Nepal.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup and Afghanistan ODIs

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Saud Shakeel (only Afghanistan series), Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Tayyab Tahir and Usama Mir.