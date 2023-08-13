Lottie Moss reveals struggles in the modeling industry

Lottie Moss recently shared her deeply personal experiences from her time in the modeling industry, revealing how she felt "very much controlled," which ultimately left her "crying and depressed."

The 25-year-old model, as well as a popular presence on TikTok, is known for being the younger half-sibling of the renowned supermodel Kate Moss.



In her candid discussion, Lottie Moss recounted her journey in the modeling world, which included periods of turning to substance abuse as a coping mechanism due to years of inner unhappiness.

Reflecting on her experiences, Lottie revealed, “I always had to be a certain way, with a certain waist size and hip size. I had a personal trainer and nutrition meetings. I wasn’t allowed to do things to my hair that weren’t approved by the team. I wasn’t allowed to date certain people."



"My life was very much controlled. I’d go to these fashion shoots and I’d be crying beforehand, then I’d do it and pretend I was happy. I didn’t know how depressed I was, because I’d pushed it so far down and covered it up with substances and alcohol," she added.

In 2021, Lottie decided to exit the modeling scene, freeing herself from the constraints of agency directives. However, this newfound freedom posed its own set of challenges, leaving her feeling lost and vulnerable. She acknowledged, "I was so lost and I started going down a really bad path and hanging out with some really bad people."

Lottie expressed compassion for her past self saying, "I look back at that person and feel so sorry for her. It got to the point where my best friend said: ‘This is breaking my heart. You need help. I went to rehab, and it was what I needed.”

Following in her elder sister's footsteps, Lottie embarked on her modeling journey at a young age, making her initial appearance in 2011 when she participated as a bridesmaid in Kate's wedding snapshots.

Subsequently, she began her formal modeling career a few years later, securing notable achievements such as a featured photoshoot for Dazed magazine and her first printed editorial in Teen Vogue.