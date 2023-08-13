Man arrested for torturing, killing American wife in Lahore

A man wearing handcuffs. — Pixabay

Police arrest man while he was trying to bury wife in graveyard.

Victim was physically tortured and killed by husband Kazim Khan.

Police officer Cantt says the case has been registered.

LAHORE: An American woman, who was married to a Pakistani, was killed by her husband in Lahore's Factory Area, police told Geo News on Sunday.

The law enforcement officials arrested the suspect, identified as Kazim Khan, from the graveyard while he was trying to bury his wife.

The victim, who has been identified as Diana Cristo Khan, was physically tortured and killed by Kazim, the police added.

They also said that the suspect was in the cemetery trying to bury his wife when the grave-digger called the police, adding that they also seized the murder weapon.

The body of the deceased has been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem, the police added.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Cantt Owais Shafiq said that a case has been registered and the accused is being investigated.



Last year, Sarah Inam — who was a Pakistani-Canadian married to senior journalist Ayaz Amir's son Shahnawaz — was allegedly murdered by her husband just three months into their marriage.

Shahnawaz had allegedly killed his wife Sarah at home after a row over a family issue on September 23.



Shahnawaz — who was detained by the police from a farmhouse in Islamabad's Chak Shahzad area for being a suspect in his wife's murder — had confessed to committing the crime and said that he "thought" his spouse was having an affair with someone else. The couple was married for just three months.

The police had also registered a first information report (FIR) on the complaint of Station House Officer (SHO) Nawazish Ali Khan under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).