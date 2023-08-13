PDM govt came to power constitutionally, bowing out in same way: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is addressing the nation in this still taken from a video on August 13, 2023. — YouTube/GeoNews Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government faced a lot of difficulties after coming to power in April last year but it successfully averted the default threat through tough decisions.



Apparently referring to the ouster of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government through a parliamentary no-confidence vote, the premier said: “We came to power through constitutional way and leaving [the government] in a constitutional way.”

