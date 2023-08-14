China says any attempt to sabotage CPEC will not succeed

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin attends a news conference in Beijing, China. — Reuters/File

Strongly deploring the recent terrorist attack on Chinese engineers in Balochistan’s Gwadar, China on Monday said that any attempt to sabotage the ongoing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and time-tested friendship with Pakistan will not succeed.

In a statement, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said, “China will continue to work with the Pakistani side to jointly guard against and counter the threats of terrorism and earnestly protect the safety of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects in Pakistan.”

A day earlier, security forces killed two terrorists in an exchange of fire in Balochistan's Gwadar district, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During his regular briefing at the International Press Center (IPC), the spokesperson made it clear that “any attempt to sabotage the friendship between China and Pakistan and the development of CPEC will not succeed.”

Sharing the details of the incident, he said that on August 13, a convoy of Chinese engineers was attacked by roadside bombs and gunshots, adding that no Chinese citizens were killed or injured in the attack, APP reported.

Wenbin said that Beijing strongly condemned those terrorist attacks, and has asked Islamabad to hold the perpetrators accountable.

He said that the Chinese Embassy and the Consulate in Pakistan have launched emergency response measures immediately and reminded Chinese citizens, companies, and institutions, working on projects in Pakistan to stay vigilant and take measures to bolster security, closely follow the security situation, guard against security risks and keep themselves safe.

