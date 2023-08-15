 
pakistan
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Interim PM speeds up consultations for cabinet formation

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar being presented Guard of Honor at Prime Ministers House, Islamabad on 14th of August, 2023. — Twitter/@PakPMO
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar being presented Guard of Honor at Prime Minister's House, Islamabad on 14th of August, 2023. — Twitter/@PakPMO

  • Interim PM decides to form a small cabinet.
  • He will personally review profiles of candidates.
  • Cabinet members may be announced this week.

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has sped up the consultation for the formation of the interim cabinet, sources told Geo News on Tuesday.

The sources added that the interim PM has decided to form a small cabinet and personally review the profiles of all possible candidates.

"I don't want to put more burden on the country suffering from economic problems," the caretaker prime minister told his friends, according to the sources.

PM Kakar further expressly wished that his protocol be kept to a minimum, adding that he did not want to incur unnecessary expenses nor make people suffer.

The sources also shared that the names of caretaker ministers under consideration include former foreign secretary Jalil Abbas Jilani, former civil servant Shoaib Suddle, former Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Ahsan Bhoon, former senator Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, and former police IG and acclaimed columnist Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema.

Moreover, former information minister Muhammad Ali Durrani is likely to be given the portfolio of the Ministry of Information, the sources said.

A day earlier, Kakar — a former senator and a leader of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) — took oath as the eighth caretaker prime minister of Pakistan to see the country through to the general elections which are due in months.

Sources told The News on Monday that Principal Secretary to Prime Minister (PSPM) Dr Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah, former advisor to PM Ahad Cheema, and joint secretary Mohib Ali had been retained by the interim PM.

Meanwhile, sources revealed that Arshad Muneer Khan, who has been promoted to grade-21, would be posted as principal information officer (PIO).

Military Secretary (MS) to Prime Minister Brigadier Tajdeed Mumtaz would also continue to perform his duties in his current administrative post.

Deliberations for the caretaker federal cabinet would commence today with the possibility of it being announced later this week, sources said.

