Mother of two ‘raped inside x-ray room’ in Rawalpindi hospital

FIR lodged against main suspect at Waris Khan Police Station.

Victim is a divorcee and had relationship with the suspect: FIR.

Hospital suspends technician who allegedly assisted suspect.

RAWALPINDI: A woman, who is a mother of two, has claimed that she was raped inside the x-ray room of Benazir Bhutto Hospital in Rawalpindi, Geo News reported Tuesday.

The victim lodged a first information report (FIR) at the Waris Khan Police Station, according to which, the woman is a divorcee and had a relationship with the suspect.

The FIR said that the suspect, identified as Faizan Saeed, is a resident of Gujjar Khan. The suspect had asked the woman to come to the hospital where he allegedly took her to the x-ray room and raped her.

"The suspect had blackmailed filmed videos of the victim and later started blackmailing her. Moreover, the hospital's technician also assisted the suspect," the report added.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has ordered an immediate arrest of the suspect while the technician, named Abdul Aleem, has been taken into custody.



The police teams are searching for the main suspect, said the law enforcement agency, adding that the preliminary medical report has confirmed the sexual assault.

According to a statement issued by the Benazir Bhutto Hospital, the technician has been suspended and handed over to the police.

The hospital authorities also provided the records of the woman's arrival and departure to the police. They said that CCTV footage shows the victim entering the hospital with the main suspect at 3pm and both of them leaving the premises at around 3:32pm separately on August 12.

The hospital administration is fully cooperating with the police, said the statement, urging everyone to avoid any speculations until the facts come to the fore.

Moreover, the footage also shows the victim entering the room after the hospital employee gives her a signal. The woman stayed in the hospital for about 33 minutes.