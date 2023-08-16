WATCH: Fafa's victory goal pushes Nashville SC to Leagues Cup Final

After defeating CF Monterrey 0-2 on Wednesday, Nashville SC advanced to the Leagues Cup final against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and displayed offensive dominance from the first.

German midfielder for Nashville, Hany Mukhtar, sent Rayados reeling with a shot from outside the box that beat custodian Esteban Andrada but was called back by Guatemalan referee Walter Lopez because an MLS player was offside.

The overturned goal roused Monterrey, who began to display more possession as a result. Sergio Canales took a shot from outside the box, but Panicco brilliantly stopped it to prevent Rayados from establishing control.

Mukhtar, though, was the opponent who consistently posed the biggest threat.

He organised Nashville's offence and constantly put Andrada to the test, but he was unable to help his team take the lead, and the opening 45 minutes finished in a 0-0 stalemate, Marca reported.

Nashville's electrifying game

At the break, Rayados head coach Fernando Ortiz made two substitutions: Jordi Cortizo and Victor Guzman replaced Erick Aguirre and Joao Rojas. Meanwhile, for Nashville, Sam Surridge replaced Teal Bunbury.

Although Rayados had possession of the ball to begin the second half, they were unable to gain depth.

Additionally, when Medina approached the goal from the right flank, it was their riskiest play. The Colombian stumbled within the penalty area, but the referee determined after consulting VAR that there was no foul on the play.

The midfielder Jordi Cortizo completely transformed Monterrey against LAFC, and against Nashville, it was no different. The midfielder attempted to score against Panicco with multiple threatening strikes, but he was unsuccessful.

Sam Surridge of Nashville collected the ball from Mukhtar, the game's top player, and blasted a low pass towards the goal, beating the custodian of the Mexican team to give the MLS team the lead in the 67th minute.

Nashville climbs to face Messi's Inter Miami in finals

After the opening goal was scored by the hosts, the situation for Monterrey deteriorated as Nashville continued to attack and control play without providing Rayados many chances to tie the score, Marca reported.

Surridge's goal in the 74th minute, which would have put his club up 2-0, was disallowed because he was offside.

Funes Mori, a Mexican player, had a fantastic chance to draw the game in the 89th minute, but his shot was too weak, and Panicco was able to intercept the ball before it went in.

Monterrey launched an attack during the six minutes of additional time that the referee added, but the club was unable to tie the score. To make matters worse, Fafa scored a goal that stunned the crowd in the 96th minute to put Rayados' season to an end.

The Leagues Cup third-place matchup between Rayados and Philadelphia Union has been changed, and the final between Nashville and Inter Milan will now take place at GEODIS Park on Saturday, August 19 at 6pm ET.