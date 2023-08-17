Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet keep romance under wraps in low-key relationship

 
Thursday, August 17, 2023
Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet, who sparked romance rumours earlier this year (2023), are still keeping things private and low-key.

Reports claim that the couple is keeping things light and breezy in their relationship.

Kylie, the 26-year-old socialite, and Timothee, the 27-year-old actor, are swamped with work, but they are still said to be managing their time to see each other.

According to the Hindustan Times, a source close to the pair revealed to ET, "Kylie is busy with work and has to travel a lot, but she still manages to spend some sweet moments with Timothee."

The insider added, "The couple is having fun together but still prioritizes keeping things low-key and chill."

The insider continued, "Kylie is having a lot of fun in this relationship as this is different from her past experiences."

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics and the actor have remained tight-lipped regarding their relationship and haven't publicly addressed the matter.

Despite her new romance, it appears that Kylie remains focused on her role as a mother and parenting her children, Stormi and Aire, whom she shares with ex-Travis Scott.

A source close to Kylie revealed that she and Travis are co-parenting their children and are trying their best to maintain a level of respect for each other.

