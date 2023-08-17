Ranipur notable arrested for killing, torturing 10-year-old domestic helper

Pir Asad Shah. — Twitter/@ShamilaGhyas

KARACHI: In yet another harrowing incident, Pir Asad Shah Jeelani, a member of the influential Pirs of Ranipur, has been arrested by the Khairpur Police for allegedly torturing his 10-year-old maid Fatima Furiro to death, The News reported Thursday.

The issue initially came to light after video clips of Fatima’s body bearing severe torture marks went viral on social media. In the video, the seriously injured girl is seen struggling to sit up on her bed but soon collapses.

The video sparked condemnation across the country.

Fatima Furiro is stated to be the daughter of Nadeem Ali Tharro, resident of village Ali Muhammad Tharro, Khanawahan, near Mehrabpur, District Nausharoferoz.



The family is believed to be followers of the Pir of Ranipur.

Acting on the social media video, Sukkur DIG Javed Soonharo Jiskani directed SSP Shikarpur Rohal Khan Khoso and ASP Mohammad Nauman Zaffar to investigate the case.

Consequently, SSP Khoso and ASP Zaffar visited Ali Mohammad Furiro’s village to record the statements of the child’s parents, who were initially hesitant to record a statement against the Pir but later agreed to report the influential family.

The parents had initially attributed the child’s death to illness.

The victim's mother, Shabana, said that Fatima, along with her two other daughters, were hired by Pir Niaz Shah of Ranipur as housemaids.

Out of them, Fatima was assigned to work at Asad's haveli, where she was found dead.

Talking to the media, Shabana said that her minor daughter was subjected to the worst form of torture for many days by the Pirs of Ranipur and that she had died due to multiple injuries.

Following the registration of an FIR, the police arrested Pir Asad. The Ranipur Police have lodged the FIR under Sections 302 (Qatl-i-amd; premeditated murder) and 34 ( acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the PPC on the complaint of the deceased child’s mother.

The suspect has denied murdering the child and said the girl had complained of pain in her stomach and she was being treated at his home. He has claimed that she died during the treatment.

Moreover, Asad has also demanded a fair inquiry and termed the case a conspiracy hatched up to tarnish his family’s name.

Khairpur SSP Khoso said he had directed the police to include the doctor who had examined the minor’s body in the interrogation.

Talking to The News, Sukkur DIG Javed Soonharo said that he had also suspended SHO Ranipur Ameer Chang.

"I have also directed SSP Ruhail Khoso to request the district and sessions judge for the exhumation of the girl’s body", he said.

Meanwhile, local people in the areas, besides many across the country, have strongly condemned the Pirs of Ranipur over the alleged crime that resulted in the death of a 10-year-old child.