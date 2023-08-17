 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Thursday, August 17, 2023
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Karachi police recover, return lost gold jewellery worth Rs4m to owner

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Thursday, August 17, 2023

The picture shows recovered gold and the complainant. — Provided by the reporter
The picture shows recovered gold and the complainant. — Provided by the reporter 

Karachi police recovered lost gold jewellery worth Rs4 million and safely returned it to the owner, proving law enforcement agencies in Pakistan were doing their job despite all the bad rap they get, Geo News reported Thursday. 

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Hasan Sardar Niazi said on August 7 a female passenger, Saira Mustafa Sheikh, arrived in Karachi from Islamabad on a flight. 

The SSP said, upon reaching home, Ms Sheikh noticed one of her bags was missing — which she recalled she had forgotten to pick up from the luggage trolley in the parking area of the airport. 

The woman then filed a complaint with the Airport Police Station in which she said that the missing bag contained jewellery worth Rs4 million, Rs40,000 in cash, various bank cards, and some documents. 

The picture shows recovered gold and the complainant. — Provided by the reporter
The picture shows recovered gold and the complainant. — Provided by the reporter 

The police said it questioned Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) and the airline's staff, but could not find any clue to the missing bag.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Airport Kaleem Moosa, using the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage they learned that Ms Sheikh's bag was taken by the driver of a car parked nearby after she left the airport. 

The police said according to the documentary details of that vehicle, it was registered to a company, which they contacted immediately. 

It was later found out that the driver who had found the abandoned bag  deposited it with the company's security department

The company's security personnel handed over the bag to the police with all its contents.

The law enforcement agency further added that the sealed bag was then returned to its rightful owner. 

SSP Niazi announced awards for SHO Moosa and his team for doing a great job. 

More From Pakistan:

19-member cabinet of caretaker PM Kakar takes oath

19-member cabinet of caretaker PM Kakar takes oath
Civil judge also ‘used to torture' Islamabad teenage maid, reveals family

Civil judge also ‘used to torture' Islamabad teenage maid, reveals family
Issuance of e-passports: What is the fee structure?

Issuance of e-passports: What is the fee structure?
PM Kakar reassures Blinken of 'free, fair' elections in Pakistan

PM Kakar reassures Blinken of 'free, fair' elections in Pakistan

Ranipur notable arrested for killing, torturing 10-year-old domestic helper

Ranipur notable arrested for killing, torturing 10-year-old domestic helper
'Deeply concerned' US urges Pakistan probe into church attacks

'Deeply concerned' US urges Pakistan probe into church attacks
No decision in ECP over polls date, delimitations

No decision in ECP over polls date, delimitations
Police register another case of domestic help torture in Islamabad

Police register another case of domestic help torture in Islamabad

Caretaker PM Kakar's cabinet to take oath today

Caretaker PM Kakar's cabinet to take oath today
'High-level' probe ordered into vandalism of churches in Faisalabad

'High-level' probe ordered into vandalism of churches in Faisalabad
Media community applauds President Alvi's approval of key PEMRA Amendment Bill

Media community applauds President Alvi's approval of key PEMRA Amendment Bill

Syrus Qazi takes over as foreign secretary after Dr Asad's superannuation

Syrus Qazi takes over as foreign secretary after Dr Asad's superannuation