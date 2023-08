19-member cabinet of caretaker PM Kakar takes oath

President Dr Arif Alvi administers oath to members of newly-appointed caretaker federal ministers on August 17, 2023. — YouTube/PTV

ISLAMABAD: Newly-appointed Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar's cabinet was sworn in on Thursday at a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.

President Arif Alvi administered oaths to the 19-member interim federal cabinet.

Among the ministers who took oath were Murtaza Solangi, Dr Umar Saif, Sarfraz Bugti, Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Gohar Ijaz, Jalil Abbas Jilani, Jamal Shah, Dr Nadeem Jan, Aneeq Ahmed, Muhammad Sami, Ahmed Irfan, and Anwar Ali Haider, Radio Pakistan reported.

More to follow...