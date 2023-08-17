Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have 'last chance' with Netflix: 'Zero track record'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are urged to up their game if they want to retain their deal with Netflix.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have lost their deal with Spotify earlier this year, could lose a chance to work with Netflix if they do not perform well.

PR expert Mark Borkowski says: “They have zero track record in drama or producing anything of consequence,” he added.

The expert continued, noting that tue couple “are so far off the radar. I suspect there is more to this than meets the eye.”

Meghan and Harry have recently bought the rights to best selling book Meet Me By the Lake in the effort to turn the masterpiece in a series/movie.

Meanwhile, Harry is preparing for Invictus Games in Germany.

Speaking on the official trailer on Netflix, the Duke teased: “If your goal was to make your country proud, you’ve done it. If your goal was to make your family happy, you’ve achieved it,” he said in the trailer. “You are people of substance, of resilience, of strength. You have the Heart of Invictus.”