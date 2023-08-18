Prince Harry’s ‘big risk’ is a ‘massive failure’: ‘He’s barely scraping by’

Prince Harry’s inability to catch up on the popularity polls after ‘risking his relationships’ for money has just come under the radar of experts.

Claims and admissions of this nature have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She shed light on everything during one of her pieces with News.com.au.

In this piece she touched upon the high stakes and admitted, “Over the course of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series and his book, the duke put everything on the line, including his family relationships, public approval and his very prosaic fortunes.”

“Oddly, outside of the safety of the royal cadre, vast estates don’t magically pay for themselves. Who knew you had to pay to heat a swimming pool, huh?”

“Harry, via these outings, bared his soul, risked the wrath of Buckingham Palace and thoroughly traduced the privacy of his supposedly nearest and once dearest to finally get his story and his truth out there. The world would hear what he had to say!”

“And yet here we are, seven months down the track, and Harry is only just barely scraping past his big brother in the popularity stakes.”

“Even though Harry cast William as something of a bully who also physically attacked him (RIP that now infamous dog bowl) and leaked to the press to burnish his own image, the Prince of Wales is still only just behind him.”

“We can now definitively say that Netflix and Spare did not dramatically sway public opinions or turn tides. Basically, wherever most people sat on the Harry Scale™ before the TV and book launches is essentially where they remain afterwards. Hearts and minds were not changed en masse, but only became more entrenched.”