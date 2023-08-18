Dolly Parton releases new ‘Let It Be’ cover with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr





Dolly Parton has been preparing to unveil her newest album, titled Rockstar, this year. The album is an exciting collection of cover songs, and it boasts an impressive lineup of guest artists.

Dolly Parton has already released a music video for her versions of Queen's iconic tracks, We Are The Champions and We Will Rock You.

Now, she has dropped her latest single, a rendition of The Beatles' classic Let It Be, which features the esteemed presence of Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr, the two surviving members of the legendary Fab Four.

As if that wasn't already remarkable, the song also includes contributions from Mick Fleetwood and Peter Frampton, both of whom make appearances on this 1970 classic written by Paul McCartney himself.

Dolly Parton, the iconic figure in country music, has expressed her immense excitement for fans to listen to this song as well as the upcoming tracks on the album. One of these tracks holds special significance as it is a live concert favorite about Elvis, which has never been officially recorded until now.

Dolly shared: “I’m so excited to finally present my first Rock and Roll album Rockstar.

“I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together!”

Take a look at the complete list of tracks below, featuring renowned artists such as Sting, Steve Perry, Miley Cyrus, Elton John, and Lizzo.

1. Rockstar (special guest Richie Sambora)

2. World on Fire

3. Every Breath You Take (feat. Sting)

4. Open Arms (feat. Steve Perry)

5. Magic Man (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese)

6. Long As I Can See The Light (feat. John Fogerty)

7. Either Or (feat. Kid Rock)

8. I Want You Back (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes)

9. What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel)

10. Purple Rain

11. Baby, I Love Your Way (feat. Peter Frampton)

12. I Hate Myself For Loving You (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)

13. Night Moves (feat. Chris Stapleton)

14. Wrecking Ball (feat. Miley Cyrus)

15. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile)

16. Keep On Loving You (feat. Kevin Cronin)

17. Heart Of Glass (feat. Debbie Harry)

18. Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me (feat. Elton John)

19. Tried To Rock And Roll Me (feat. Melissa Etheridge)

20. Stairway To Heaven (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)

21. We Are The Champions

22. Bygones (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)

23. My Blue Tears (feat. Simon Le Bon)

24. What’s Up? (feat. Linda Perry)

25. You’re No Good (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)

26. Heartbreaker (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)

27. Bittersweet (feat. Michael McDonald)

28. I Dreamed’ About Elvis (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)

29. Let It Be (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)

30. Free Bird (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)