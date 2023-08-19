 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, August 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles summons crucial meeting over future of monarchy

By
Web Desk

Saturday, August 19, 2023

King Charles summons crucial meeting over future of monarchy

Britain’s King Charles has reportedly summoned a crucial meeting with elder son Prince William and daughter-in-law Kate Middleton at Balmoral to decide over the future of monarchy.

The Mirror, citing sources, reported the monarch will discuss with future king and Kate Middleton about the decisions in terms of their roles in the Royal Family.

They will also discuss King Charles and Queen Camilla’s role, the publication reported.

The report claims the King has summoned Kate and William to Balmoral, where the monarch himself will arrive on Monday.

The publication quoted the insider as saying, "He sees it as his utmost duty to fulfil the sincere wish of his late mother Queen Elizabeth.”

"One of his central roles must be to ensure not only the survival but the robustness of the Commonwealth."

The source claimed King Charles wants the heir to throne and the future queen to be "at the heart of cementing their own future and that of the monarchy at large".

He wants to use William and Kate’s “star quality” to help secure the future of the Commonwealth for years to come, the Daily Express reported.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton, Prince William warned over reconciliation with Meghan Markle, Harry

Kate Middleton, Prince William warned over reconciliation with Meghan Markle, Harry
Britney Spears addresses Sam Asghari divorce, talks of his ‘conditioned love’

Britney Spears addresses Sam Asghari divorce, talks of his ‘conditioned love’
Madonna shares glimpse of birthday extravaganza weeks after ditching death

Madonna shares glimpse of birthday extravaganza weeks after ditching death
Justin Bieber sets record straight over Scooter Braun split speculations

Justin Bieber sets record straight over Scooter Braun split speculations
Disney+ announces release date for ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ with new teaser video

Disney+ announces release date for ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ with new teaser
King Charles wants Harry and Archie to attend his birthday celebrations: report video

King Charles wants Harry and Archie to attend his birthday celebrations: report

Actor Chris Peluso dies at 40, cause of death remains unknown

Actor Chris Peluso dies at 40, cause of death remains unknown

Prince Harry warned ‘no number of manicures’ can ‘save him now’ video

Prince Harry warned ‘no number of manicures’ can ‘save him now’
Irina Shayk sets temperatures soaring in new tennis-themed shoot

Irina Shayk sets temperatures soaring in new tennis-themed shoot
Prince Harry is getting ‘salt rubbed’ in his wounds video

Prince Harry is getting ‘salt rubbed’ in his wounds
Raquel Leviss says Scandoval backlash was ‘the biggest wakeup call’ for her

Raquel Leviss says Scandoval backlash was ‘the biggest wakeup call’ for her
Prince Harry’s freedom's come at ‘considerable cost to status, reputation' video

Prince Harry’s freedom's come at ‘considerable cost to status, reputation'