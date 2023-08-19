King Charles summons crucial meeting over future of monarchy

Britain’s King Charles has reportedly summoned a crucial meeting with elder son Prince William and daughter-in-law Kate Middleton at Balmoral to decide over the future of monarchy.



The Mirror, citing sources, reported the monarch will discuss with future king and Kate Middleton about the decisions in terms of their roles in the Royal Family.

They will also discuss King Charles and Queen Camilla’s role, the publication reported.

The report claims the King has summoned Kate and William to Balmoral, where the monarch himself will arrive on Monday.

The publication quoted the insider as saying, "He sees it as his utmost duty to fulfil the sincere wish of his late mother Queen Elizabeth.”

"One of his central roles must be to ensure not only the survival but the robustness of the Commonwealth."

The source claimed King Charles wants the heir to throne and the future queen to be "at the heart of cementing their own future and that of the monarchy at large".

He wants to use William and Kate’s “star quality” to help secure the future of the Commonwealth for years to come, the Daily Express reported.