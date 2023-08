At least 11 killed in North Waziristan terrorist attack. Screenshot of a YouTube video.

At least 11 people have been killed in a terrorist attack in Shawwal tehsil of North Waziristan, Geo News reported Sunday.

Terrorists blew up a vehicle carrying labourers by detonating explosives, Deputy Commissioner Rehan Gul Khattak said. The blast left 11 labourers dead and two severely wounded.

Officials said the wounded and the bodies have been shifted to the hospital.

Government officials said the deceased belonged to the South Waziristan tehsil of Makin and Wana.