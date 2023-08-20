 
Sunday, August 20, 2023
Sports Desk

Hassan Ali shares lovey-dovey message for wife Samyah on anniversary

Sports Desk

Pakistan cricketer Hassan Ali (right) and his wife Samyah. — Instagram/@samyahkhan1604
Pakistan cricketer Hassan Ali on Sunday wished his wife Samyah on their fourth wedding anniversary in a heartfelt note on Instagram.

The couple tied the knot on August 20, 2019, and welcomed their baby girl Helena Hassan Ali in 2021.

Taking to the picture and video-sharing site, Hassan posted a video containing some memorable pictures from key events in life, especially his last birthday.

"Very Happy Anniversary to my better half. Thank you for being my biggest supporter on good and bad days. Here’s to many more," the pacer wrote in the video caption.

Samyah — who hails from Hariana, India — and Hassan had reportedly met in 2018 through a close friend in Dubai, and got married a year later.

She studied engineering in England and lived with her parents in Dubai. She has some family members in New Delhi as well.

Samyah is often seen in many social gatherings of the Pakistani cricketers' fraternity and key cricketing events.

She also actively participated in the wedding festivities of Pakistani cricketer Shadab Khan, who is a close friend of Hassan. 

