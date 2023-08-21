One 'Better Call Saul' star wants to 'revisit' the hit show: See Who

Better Call Saul was snubbed for years in the Emmys, despite engaging screenplay, nostalgic characters, and stellar performances.

But Rhea Seehorn is still hopeful that the show will be recognized after she expressed her wish to “revisit the hit series characters.”



During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 51-year-old said, “I don’t think that I will ever forget her,” the Virginia native said about her onscreen character Kim Wexler.

She continued, “I hope one day there’s an occasion to revisit these characters. Getting to play one character over the course of seven years, and the massive allowance of evolving and subtext and growth that they allowed us to play — she feels very three-dimensional as a human to me.

On the subtleties of the character, the Linoleum star said, “There are parts of her that, as an actor and as a human, I am still trying to learn from, but I’m not fully successful. I don’t have a poker face like she does.

Adding, "I would like to not nervously fill silences. It was very meaningful to me to meet fans that Kim meant so much to and for me to realize [the viewers] are often her greatest confidants in scenes because she doesn’t let other people in the room know what she’s thinking.”

Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul was a resounding success for AMC as many called the show ‘worthy’ successor to the universally-acclaimed drama.