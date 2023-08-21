 
Monday, August 21, 2023
Meghan Markle is growing ‘suspicious’: ‘Amid auspicious career moves’

Meghan Markle’s bid to support a health brand has sparked a growing suspicion in the eyes of experts.

Fashion director These claims and admissions have been presented in a candid piece for the Telegraph, by Bethan Holt, and David Cox.

Their claims have come in reference to Meghan Markle’s ‘calming’ NuCalm disc which she was papped in just this week.

In the piece for News.com.au the author took aim at Meghan Markle and referenced her ‘star power’ before saying, “A woman whose private life has been pored over and critiqued in minute detail ever since her relationship with Prince Harry was revealed in 2016, Meghan’s decision to partner with NuCalm seems telling.”

In the eyes of the author, “It suggests that she may be exploring the possibility of building her own alternative health brand, in a similar vein to Paltrow’s Goop empire which the Hollywood star used to broaden her own cultural significance, making her synonymous with everything from macrobiotic diets to v***** eggs.”

At the end of the day, “It does appear like auspicious timing that she would be photographed with a NuCalm disc now" she also added before signing off. 

