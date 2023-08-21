'Suicide Squad' creator admits one major 'Joker' mistake

Joker has many incarnations, but Jared Leto's version was the most divisive among the fans in the history of the DC character. Now, David Ayer, the man behind the controversial take, is admitting one of the many flaws in his Clown Prince of Crime.



Taking to Twitter, now X, the director responded to a fan query about the widely-penned 'Damaged' tattoo on the character's forehead.

"I own the tattoo idea 100%. It was my choice," adding, "Original idea is it would say 'Blessed' and not 'Damaged.'"

The filmmaker added, "Now having said that — I regret that decision. It created acrimony and division. Not every idea is a good idea. And I'll just be in the corner here while the internet slaps me around for this post."

Earlier, when Warner Bros greenlighted the Snyder Cut after fans' uproar – Ayer was optimistic that his cut could also win the studio nod.

"There's a genuine curiosity and interest from a lot of people. And I'm aware of there is another group of people that have fun mocking the film," the 55-year-old shared.

Previously, the Fury director openly blasted the network for water-downing his theme for the film while sharing the original look of the Joker.

The wild look of Jared Leto's Joker shocked many on the internet







