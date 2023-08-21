 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, August 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

'Suicide Squad' creator admits one major 'Joker' mistake

By
Web Desk

Monday, August 21, 2023

Suicide Squad creator admits one major Joker mistake
'Suicide Squad' creator admits one major 'Joker' mistake

Joker has many incarnations, but Jared Leto's version was the most divisive among the fans in the history of the DC character. Now, David Ayer, the man behind the controversial take, is admitting one of the many flaws in his Clown Prince of Crime.

Taking to Twitter, now X, the director responded to a fan query about the widely-penned 'Damaged' tattoo on the character's forehead.

"I own the tattoo idea 100%. It was my choice," adding, "Original idea is it would say 'Blessed' and not 'Damaged.'"

The filmmaker added, "Now having said that — I regret that decision. It created acrimony and division. Not every idea is a good idea. And I'll just be in the corner here while the internet slaps me around for this post."

Earlier, when Warner Bros greenlighted the Snyder Cut after fans' uproar – Ayer was optimistic that his cut could also win the studio nod.

"There's a genuine curiosity and interest from a lot of people. And I'm aware of there is another group of people that have fun mocking the film," the 55-year-old shared.

Previously, the Fury director openly blasted the network for water-downing his theme for the film while sharing the original look of the Joker.

The wild look of Jared Letos Joker shocked many on the internet
The wild look of Jared Leto's Joker shocked many on the internet 



More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s finances for California lifestyle sparks massive frenzy video

Meghan Markle’s finances for California lifestyle sparks massive frenzy
Prince William explains why he skipped World Cup final

Prince William explains why he skipped World Cup final

Natalie Portman joins estranged husband Benjamin Millepied at Women's World Cup final

Natalie Portman joins estranged husband Benjamin Millepied at Women's World Cup final
Britney Spears memoirs KEY update amid Sam Asghari divorce revealed video

Britney Spears memoirs KEY update amid Sam Asghari divorce revealed

Piers Morgan remains defiant after criticising women footballers, Prince William

Piers Morgan remains defiant after criticising women footballers, Prince William

Michael Bublé marks daughter Cielo’s first birthday with adorable note

Michael Bublé marks daughter Cielo’s first birthday with adorable note
Meghan Markle is growing ‘suspicious’: ‘Amid auspicious career moves’

Meghan Markle is growing ‘suspicious’: ‘Amid auspicious career moves’
Céline Dion 'voice has not disappeared', sister breaks silence

Céline Dion 'voice has not disappeared', sister breaks silence
King Charles strict demand over ‘peace talks’ with Prince Harry laid bare

King Charles strict demand over ‘peace talks’ with Prince Harry laid bare
Dwayne Johnson extends support to victims of Maui Fires, California's Hurricane Hilary

Dwayne Johnson extends support to victims of Maui Fires, California's Hurricane Hilary
Natalie Portman willing to give cheater husband Benjamin Millepied another chance?

Natalie Portman willing to give cheater husband Benjamin Millepied another chance?
‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor talks of Johnny Depp return: ‘He deserves another shot’ video

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor talks of Johnny Depp return: ‘He deserves another shot’