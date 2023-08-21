'No compromise on minorities' protection': PM Kakar assures Christian community

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar addressing the Christian community in Jaranwala on Monday 21, 2023. — Radio Pakistan

Premier reiterates the caretaker govt’s resolve to protect minorities.

"Extremism has nothing to do with any religion, language or region."

PM Kakar also visits Isa Nagri to review the situation of the church.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday assured the Christian community that there would be no compromise made regarding the protection of minorities.

The premier made these comments during a visit to Jaranwala town in the industrial district of Faisalabad where a crowd vandalised several churches and set scores of houses on fire after a few miscreants made announcements in mosques inciting the mob to attack under allegations of blasphemy.

The attack — which took place on August 16 — sparked outrage on social media and among political and religious figures in the country, who condemned the incident, saying that there was no room for such extreme behaviour.

"I am saddened by the tragedy based on hate. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure the safety of every citizen," PM Kakar said while speaking to the Christian victims in Jaranwala.

Extremism, he said, has nothing to do with any religion, language or region, adding that a society where people care about each other sustains.

"The Christian community played an important role in bringing Pakistan to existence and it is the responsibility of every Muslim to protect the minority community."

The prime minister also assured the victims that they will fight the enemies of humanity with unity as no society can survive without justice. "The enemies' first target is on the justice system and any society can only exist with justice and fairness."

Speaking about the incident, PM Kakar said that the Jaranwala incident represents an ailment, adding that it is a human behaviour taking satan's form.

"I was deeply saddened by the Jaranwala tragedy. The state stands with the oppressed and not the oppressor," he said. The PM also added that the enemies will be brought to justice.

"I can assure you that our actions will speak louder than our speeches," Caretaker PM Kakar said, warning that no one could predict the future, but in case, any miscreant or group that harboured evil designs against the minorities, including Sikhs, Hindus, or others, would find the authority of the government on the side of the affected segments, shielding them against any harm.

He also expressed his gratitude to the upcoming chief justice of Pakistan, the caretaker chief minister and the military leadership for their support to the victims and reiterated that there would be no compromise on the minorities’ rights.

The premier distributed cheques of Rs2 million each among the members of the Christian community whose houses were destroyed due to mob violence.

He also visited Isa Nagri during his visit where he reviewed the situation and reconstruction of the damaged church.