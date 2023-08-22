Christian Pulisic shines in AC Milan's 2-0 victory over Bologna. Twitter/ TNC_Football

AC Milan demonstrated clinical prowess in their season opener against Bologna, securing a 2-0 victory that kept them in step with Serie A's top contenders Napoli, Inter, and Juventus.

Facing the pressure of being the final fixture following a weekend of decisive results, AC Milan confidently navigated the challenge presented by Bologna. Olivier Giroud's early goal set the tone for Milan's dominance, and their grip on the match remained unshaken thereafter.

Christian Pulisic, a new addition to the Rossoneri squad, swiftly etched his name onto the scorecard, recording his premier goal for the team. The flow of the game consistently favored AC Milan, with the visitors consistently outshining Bologna in terms of goal-scoring prospects.

Tijjani Reijnders, another summer signing, effortlessly melded into Milan's midfield, contributing to Giroud's initial goal. Ruben Loftus-Cheek, however, despite his hopes of rejuvenation in Italy, struggled to make a significant impact during the game, leaving the field around the 70th-minute mark.

AC Milan launched their Serie A campaign with a victorious start, defeating Bologna 2-0 in the heat of Stadio Renato Dall’Ara. The initial half-hour saw both of Milan's goals: Giroud's angled strike, spurred by Reijnders' assist, and Pulisic's impressive long-range shot, abetted by a clever exchange with Giroud.

The second half saw a more composed performance from the Rossoneri, even though they had opportunities to further extend their lead. Regardless, their triumph kept them in alignment with their main rivals—Inter, Napoli, and Juventus—all securing wins in their respective matches.

Stefano Pioli adhered to the preseason lineup, with Loftus-Cheek and Reijnders in midfield roles and Pulisic on the right wing. Bologna posed an early threat, nearly scoring in the opening seconds, but Maignan's luck and the crossbar saved Milan.

Milan capitalized on their first threatening move, with Reijnders assisting Giroud's goal. Bologna pressed to level the score, but their efforts were fruitless, leading to Pulisic's second goal. Despite some defensive vulnerabilities, Milan retained control, and the match flowed with sporadic opportunities.

In the second half, Milan's strategy was clear: absorb pressure and launch counterattacks. While Bologna sought to regain their footing, AC Milan's discipline and numerical offensive approach remained intact. The match concluded with Milan's comprehensive win, aided by Leao's late shot that hit the post.