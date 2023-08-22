Sha'Carri Richardson claims world 100m crown. AFP

Sha'Carri Richardson, the American sprinter, clinched a sensational victory in the women's 100 metres final at the world championships held in Budapest.

Despite starting from the outside lane, lane nine, Richardson shattered records as she powered through the finish line in just 10.65 seconds. This unexpected win highlighted her personal journey and her unique approach to the sport.

Sha'Carri Richardson's race unfolded in the face of strong competition, including Jamaican sprinter Shericka Jackson, but her strategic focus on her own performance propelled her to a triumph. The 23-year-old athlete revealed that she executed her race with precision, oblivious to the positions of her rivals. In her own words, Richardson's lifelong disposition of being "in her own world" was the driving force behind her championship victory.

During the post-race press conference, Sha'Carri Richardson defended her position with fervor, chastising foreign reporters for mispronouncing her name and questioning her previous performance. Her journey to this point was marked by hurdles, beginning with her exclusion from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 due to a positive cannabis test. A year later, she faced disappointment when she failed to qualify for the 100m and 200m events in the world championships.

Having previously faced criticism and challenges, Richardson's victory was a testimony to her resilience and determination. Her unapologetic demeanor and bold presence on social media platforms garnered her a substantial following.