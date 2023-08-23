King Charles, Queen Camilla react to destruction caused by wildfires in Canada

King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla on Wednesday expressed solidarity with the people affected by wildfires throughout Canada.

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, the king said, "My wife and I were desperately concerned to learn of the recent states of emergency declared in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia due to wildfires. We recall with great fondness our visit to Yellowknife and the Northwest Territories last year and we can only begin to imagine the heartbreak in those communities as they face this disastrous situation."

The monarch said, "We know that this Summer has been an incredibly difficult one for Canadians everywhere. Severe flooding, devastating fires and deteriorating air quality due to smoke have impacted the country from coast to coast to coast."

He said, "My wife and I send our deepest condolences to all those who have lost loved ones and we continue to pray for all those who have been displaced, who have lost their homes, businesses or property in such dire circumstances. Our admiration is unbounded for the tireless work of local officials, volunteers and first responders in assisting and protecting their neighbours and communities in the face of such danger and uncertainty."

He added, "The beauty of Canada is not limited to its landscapes; its true beauty lies in the strength and resilience of Canadians and the care and concern they show to one another in the face of adversity."

Canada has seen a record number of wildfires this year that have also caused choking smoke in parts of the U.S.

There have been more than 5,700 fires, which have burned more than 137,000 square kilometers (53,000 square miles) from one end of Canada to the other, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

There are still more than 1,000 active fires in the country, according to the agency.

